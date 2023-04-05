Rishi Sunak's 'Plan for Water' to ban plastic wet wipes in Britain

The UK government announced its latest plan to better protect England's water supplies amid a long-running accusations that privatised water firms have been pumping raw sewage into rivers and onto seashores, often polluting the potable sources of water.

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Plan for Water'?

The plan is aimed at cleaning up Britain's sources of potable water and 'ensure plentiful supply for the future'. It follows months of criticism over the release of untreated wastewater into Britain's waterways. Last year, it led to the closure of some beaches at the height of one of the hottest temperatures British people witnessed.UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is facing multiple newspaper campaigns and rising public anger over the issue.

Under the plan, the government will seek more investment from water companies and firm commitments to protect natural waters alongside stronger regulation. The government will also ban on wet wipes containing plastic which often block sewer when flushed down the toilet.

UK 'Plan for Water': Political tussle follows

While announcing the new plan in a speech in London, the UK Environment Secretary Therese Coffey vowed to "coordinate community by community on how to tackle pollution from every source".

"There will be nowhere to hide for those who continue to pollute our rivers, with support for those who want to do the right thing," she said.

In many parts of Britain, the sewage system installed belongs to centuries-old Victorian era. Coffey cautioned that there would be no quick fix to re-plumb the entire sewage system.

ALSO WATCH | Plastic wet wipes ban planned in England | WION Climate Tracker

"Achieving the gold standard for ecological status would mean taking us back to the natural state of our rivers from the year 1840," she said.

"That is neither practical nor desirable in many circumstances."

The principal opposition Labour party has accused the government of lacking new measures to tackle years of water pollution.

"This announcement is nothing more than a shuffling of the deck chairs and a reheating of old, failed measures that simply give the green light for sewage dumping to continue for decades to come," said Jim McMahon, Labour environment spokesman.

"This is the third sham of a Tory water plan since the summer. There's nothing in it that tells us how, if or when they will end the Tory sewage scandal."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE