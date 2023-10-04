Rishi Sunak to announce scrapping of HS2 train line to Manchester

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as per reports, is all set to announce the scrapping of the northern leg of the HS2 train line — from West Midlands to Manchester.

The announcement is expected during his much-anticipated speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Sunak's speech

As per BBC, the UK PM is expected to announce a range of alternative projects in Wales and the north of England.

Better value for money and a shorter project delivery time will reportedly be the reasons he will state for this move.

While the northern leg will be scrapped, work has started on the London to Birmingham leg of the HS2.

Talking to BBC, Defence Minister Grant Shapps all but confirmed the scrapping. He said: "We have to wait for his actual speech to hear exact confirmation."

"The balance that has to be made... is whether it makes sense to carry on building that given that the world has changed," he said, as quoted by AFP.

The minister also said that the full details of alternative routes will be announced in Sunak's speech. However, he claimed that there would "still be a much faster journey time" to Manchester.

Anger over scrapping

BBC reports that the potential announcement has already triggered a wave of anger among local leaders and businesses.

Andy Burnham, the labour mayor of Greater Durham, has labelled the move disrespect of "people across the whole of the North."

"It just proves there are so many people in politics - many in the Tory party - that think they can treat the north of England differently to the way they treat other parts of the country," he told BBC.

Andy Street, the Conservative West Midlands mayor, called a press conference on Monday (Oct 5th) where he "warned" Sunak that getting rid of the HS2 line was equivalent to "cancelling the future".

30 businesses, among them, football club Manchester United have written to Sunak, urging him to commit to the HS2 line, and dodge "economic self-sabotage".

This comes weeks after the speculation over the future of the HS2 line. The line in question was supposed to help cut down travel time, create more space on the rail network and boost jobs outside London. However, the latest estimates show that the cost to deliver the project may come to £71 billion ($85.8 billion). This is a significant increase from the 2019 prices, which failed to account for the spike in material and labour costs.

(With inputs from agencies)

