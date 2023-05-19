RIP YouTube? Elon Musk rolls out game-changing new feature for Twitter Blue subscribers

Twitter is continuously evolving and introducing new features over time and on Thursday Elon Musk announced yet another feature that will allow Twitter Blue subscribers to be able to upload two-hour-long videos. Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!" This is a big change as Twitter Blue earlier provided 60 minutes to Twitter Blue subscribers. Meanwhile, non-Blue subscribers will only be able to upload videos up to a length of 140 seconds.

It was interesting to see that as soon as Musk announced the feature it resulted in some of the users uploading pirated movies on the social media platform. After the feature became available to the users, a Twitter user already posted Shrek 3 movie in full. However, it seems like the movie was later taken down by Twitter and went inaccessible. It displayed a message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

As cool as the new feature sounds, some users may have significant concerns. Twitterati react on new feature After the game-changing upgrade which may enhance monetisation for Twitter, a barrage of comments flooded the microblogging website. On one hand, Twitterati was cheered up with the move while on the other hand, many rebuked the new feature.

"This could be a good reason to transition for podcasts. Especially in finance and tech. More intuitive than browsing Spotify," said a user.

"Long videos are good, and I hope you focus on them as an alternative to YouTube.Short videos are bad. I hope you don't imitate tik tok, shorts and reels," added another.

Appreciating the move, a user wrote, "For someone like me who uploads a lot of videos this is a big deal! size and time limits have been a big headache historically. Excited to share more on Twitter and depend less on YouTube."

RIP YouTube" while another termed Twitter as the "new Netflix." No video player on Twitter In addition, Twitter is just not designed for long-form video content. There isn't a separate video player. Videos are only present in tweets as an embed.

Twitter does not offer a mini-player, in contrast to YouTube and Facebook, thus users cannot watch the videos while viewing other content.

Twitter does not offer a mini-player, in contrast to YouTube and Facebook, thus users cannot watch the videos while viewing other content. Other Twitter rollouts Being able to upload long-form videos is not the only feature that Elon Musk has announced. The billionaire also unveiled new features such as voice chats, video chats and encrypted messaging for Twitter Blue subscribers.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted last week.