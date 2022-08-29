Revival of nuclear deal pointless unless UN watchdog ends probe of undeclared sites: Raisi

The revival of the nuclear deal would be pointless unless the UN nuclear watchdog put an end to its probe of undeclared sites in the country, according to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Previously, the United States asked Iran for its suggestions on a "final" text put forward by the EU to salvage the landmark deal.

Highlighting that Tehran should cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clear up suspicions about earlier work at three undeclared sites, Washington said it will not negotiate with Iran.

During a news conference in Tehran, Raisi told reporters that "In the negotiations, safeguard issues are one of the fundamental ones. All of the safeguard issues must be resolved."

Referring to the traces of nuclear materials as a "safeguards" issue, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it wants to clear up suspicions about earlier work at three undeclared sites.

After Iran's failure to adequately explain the previous discovery of traces of enriched uranium at three sites, the IAEA's board of governors adopted a resolution censuring Tehran.

Rejecting the idea of the agency closing its probe without receiving answers, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told CNN that "This idea that politically we are going to stop doing our job is unacceptable for us."

President Joe Biden has sought to return the US to the deal unilaterally since taking office in 2021.

The European Union has carried out indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington so far.

Urging the US to stop the nuclear negotiations with Tehran, Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz met national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and imposed sanctions on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: