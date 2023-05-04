Revenge taken, Israel kills three Palestinian militants suspected of killing three British-Israelis

Israel's security forces have killed three Palestinian militants accused of killing a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters in April. The suspects were killed in a joint operation by the army, police, and Shin Bet security service in Nablus, in the West Bank. The three men were identified as the “murderers of Leah, Maia and Rina Dee,” who died after the April 7 attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley.

The army said two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 were recovered from the apartment where the suspects were hiding. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said all three men were from its ranks. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the successful conclusion of the weeks-long manhunt for the suspects. Death of Palestinian protester in Israel’s custody The raid occurred just days after violence erupted along the Gaza border following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody. Palestinian militants fired over 100 rockets from Gaza in response to the death of Khader Adnan, a leading figure in Islamic Jihad, who died in prison following an 87-day hunger strike.

Since the beginning of the year, 105 Palestinians and 21 Israelis have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and on the Israeli side, include three members of the Arab minority. The latest deadly raid in Nablus may fuel further tensions in the region. Israeli PM warns enemies of swift action Israeli officials claimed that the killing of suspects showed that attackers would be eliminated eventually. Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a statement, "Our message to those who harm us, and those who want to harm us, is that whether it takes a day, a week or a month — you can be certain that we will settle accounts with you."