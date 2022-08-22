Relative of children found dead in New Zealand found in South Korea 

Police in South Korean capital Seoul said on Monday (August 22) said that a woman who is believed to be related to two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea. The remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week. The children are believed to be between five and 10 years old at the time of their death.

Some media reports suggest that the woman is the children's mother.

The bodies were discovered after an unsuspecting family bought a trailer-load of items -- including the suitcases -- at an auction for abandoned goods.

Police in New Zealand said that the bodies of the children were likely in storage for several years. This may cause complications during the investigation.

Police in South Korea said Monday that a woman of Korean descent, who is believed to be related to the children, is currently in South Korea.

"We confirm that she is in South Korea, and that she is a New Zealand national of Korean descent," an official at the Korean National Police Agency told AFP.

She arrived in the South in 2018 and had no record of leaving the country since that year, he added.

"New Zealand police are leading this investigation and we intend to cooperate at their request," the official added.

Police have been checking hours of CCTV footage, but key moments could have already been erased due to the delay between when the victims died and the discovery of the bodies.

Forensic experts have examined the storage unit and property where the suitcases were taken.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE