Rare right whale calf expected to succumb to serious injuries it sustained after being hit by boat

A rare North Atlantic right whale calf seen off the coast of South Carolina, will probably succumb to the fatal injuries it sustained on its head, mouth, and lips likely caused by a boat propeller, said the officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a statement on Wednesday (Jan 10) saying that the calf, which was spotted with its mother on Jan 3 and had serious injuries, "is likely to die as a result".

The videos uploaded by people on the internet, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), revealed that the calf had several propeller wounds on its head, mouth, and left lip.

The injuries that are caused by a vessel’s propeller could hinder the calf's capacity to nurse.

As of January 10, the calf has not been located.

"Blunt force trauma, lacerations, and death are likely outcomes of a collision with a vessel," IFAW animal rescue veterinarian Dr Sarah Sharp said in a statement. "Vessels of all sizes are at risk of harming the critically endangered right whale."

"This serious injury and likely death of this critically endangered calf is utterly tragic but completely avoidable," IFAW Senior Campaign Manager Kathleen Collins said in a statement. "Collisions with vessels are one of the leading causes of death for the North Atlantic right whale. Being aware while on the water and slowing vessels down when whales are in the area is the best way to save this critically endangered species."

According to scientists, North Atlantic right whales typically feed and breed within 30 miles of Atlantic Canada and the US East Coast. Due to habitat overlap with shipping channels and other human activities, the critically endangered species is susceptible to vessel strikes and entrapment in fishing gear.

“These are identifiable, preventable threats, and they’re caused by humans,” said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director and senior biologist at Whale and Dolphin Conservation. “So there’s somewhat of a responsibility for us to mitigate them.”

For centuries, the whales' slow cruising speed, tendency to drift when harpooned, and dense blubber that is used in soaps, leathers, and cosmetics, made them easy prey for whalers. The species was first hunted in the 9th century, which continued thereafter until it was prohibited in the year 1935 to tackle its declining population.

However, human-caused incidents in the ocean continue to put the species at risk. Scientists estimate that there are fewer than 360 right whales left alive in the North Atlantic.