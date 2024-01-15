Ram temple: Mauritians to light diyas, recite ‘Ramayana’ during consecration ceremony

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, Haymandoyal Dillum, the High Commissioner of Mauritius, unveiled the extensive plans for the Mauritian community's involvement in this spiritual milestone. The people of Mauritius are uniting in celebration and gearing up for a symbolic and culturally rich participation.

In a symbolic demonstration of solidarity, every temple across Mauritius is set to light a 'Diya' (earthen lamp), creating a luminous spectacle. The verses of the 'Ramayan' will resonate within these temples, fostering an atmosphere of devotion and cultural celebration.

High commissioner's statement

High Commissioner Dillum shared, "In all the temples, one 'diya' will be lit, and 'Ramayan Path' will be recited during that day." This gesture symbolises the collective reverence for Lord Ram and is poised to turn Mauritius into a radiant tapestry of light.

Highlighting the collective commitment, High Commissioner Dillum emphasised that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be observed concurrently in all temples. This synchronous participation underscores the shared dedication to honoring Lord Ram's divine presence.

High Commissioner Dillum revealed that various social and cultural organisations, along with a government appeal, are encouraging households to celebrate the day as a second Diwali. This broader celebration aligns with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, enhancing the festive spirit.

Stressing the significance of the event for Mauritius, High Commissioner Dillum expressed that it is not only a significant occasion for India but holds great importance for the people of Mauritius. He highlighted the belief that Lord Ram is returning, making it a momentous event for the island nation.

In recognition of the deep connection between Mauritius and Lord Ram, the Mauritian government granted special leave to officials for the inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth proposed a two-hour leave, allowing the Hindu community to actively participate and follow the Pran Pratishtha from their homes.

Revealing future plans, High Commissioner Dillum disclosed intentions to send a cultural troupe to Ayodhya, enhancing the multifaceted relationship between India and Mauritius. He underlined the historical significance of Lord Ram in Mauritius, deeply rooted in the Ramayana and the Hanuman Chalisa.

In a show of global significance, the Mauritian government announced a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22. This official recognition aims to facilitate their participation in local events marking the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, issued an official statement, granting a two-hour special leave on January 22 for Hindu public officers to partake in the inauguration ceremony.