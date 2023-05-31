Radio broadcaster shot dead by gunman in Philippines, say police

The police stated that a radio broadcaster was shot dead outside his home in the central Philippines on Wednesday, adding to the long list of journalists killed in the country.

50-year-old Cresenciano Bunduquin was shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro province, said Colonel Samuel Delorino, while speaking to Agence France-Presse.

After Bunduquin was shot, one of the assailants was killed after the gunmen were hit by Bunduquin’s son with his vehicle as they tried to flee the scene of the attack at pre-dawn.

“The remaining suspect was able to run off. The hot pursuit operation is still ongoing,” Delorino stated.

The archipelago nation has turned out as the most dangerous place for journalists in the world and most of the killers are able to flee and remain unpunished. Radio broadcasters have often become the target outside the capital.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos came to power in June 2022, Bunduquin is the third journalist who has been murdered. Broadcaster's “hard-hitting” reports on local issues Bunduquin was also the host of a programme which was aired on radio station 101.7 DWXR and on Facebook, stated station manager Jester Joaquin. He added that the broadcaster presented “hard-hitting” reports on local issues.

The radio broadcaster was recently outspoken about a recent oil spill which had affected the province, illegal gambling and politics.

“He told me before that he’s receiving threats but he didn’t elaborate,” Joaquin said, while speaking AFP. “He mentioned to me that he wanted a change in his line of work, that’s why he put up a chicken farm, because he wants to go quiet," he added.

Delorino said that police were carrying out an investigation if Bunduquin had an enemy or if he was involved in a personnel quarrel.

The latest killing of a journalist took place a year after radio personality Percival Mabasa was killed in Manila, while he was driving his studio.

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chairman Jonathan de Santos said, “Bunduquin’s killing further shows that journalists in the Philippines still operate under threat despite our improvement in the press freedom index and the relatively friendlier relations that media has with the current administration."

“When perpetrators of attacks on media are not held to account and victims of these attacks do not get justice, future attacks become more likely," he added.

