Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting a cake with sword

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, June 13, insisted on cutting a cake using a ceremonial sword at an event on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The Queen had been given the sword for the task of cutting a large cake. This was done to mark the Big Lunch at the Eden Project. Her efforts led to laughter from the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the crowds.

My favourite thing about the G7 summit is these pictures of the Queen cutting a cake with a sword pic.twitter.com/RL17apCb2u — Lillie. (@lillicent_x) June 11, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, the queen met US President Joe Biden under the canopy of the world's largest indoor rainforest on Friday as she hosted a reception for leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations, who are holding a three-day summit.

The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other senior members of the British royal family, with son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and grandson Prince William and his wife Kate also present.

It was their first major public event together since the funeral in April of Prince Philip, the queen's husband of more than seven decades.

At the reception, held at the Eden Project, whose distinctive bubble-like Biomes house thousands of plant varieties, the queen met Biden as US President for the first time. He is the 13th American leader she has met during her record-breaking 69-year reign.

Following a photocall with the queen, Prince Charles addressed the G7 leaders about his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which aims to involve business and private sector investment in government efforts to combat climate change.

"The fight against this terrible pandemic provides, if ever one was needed, a crystal-clear example of the scale, and sheer speed, at which the global community can tackle crisis when we combine political will with business ingenuity and public mobilization," the prince told them.