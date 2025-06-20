/Putin the peacemaker? Russia's president in talks with Israel, Iran to end bloodshed after Trump's two weeks deadline

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he is in talks with Israel and Iran as the war between the two nations escalate, targeting nuclear facilities as well as civilians. Putin said that he is sharing ideas with both countries to end the war.

The Russian president is in contact with Israel and Iran to end the bloodshed, saying that he believed that there was a diplomatic solution to the crisis, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

Putin said that Russia is in touch with "our Israeli and Iranian friends” and that Moscow’s proposals are currently being discussed.

This comes as the war between Israel and Iran enters its eighth day, with both nations attacking nuclear facilities, as well as leading to casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said that Israel's strikes have led to a "consolidation" of Iranian society around its leadership, suggesting Tel Aviv’s offensive had backfired domestically for Tehran.

Putin also ruled out entertaining any Israeli plans to assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said he did "not even wish to discuss" the idea.

Moreover, Putin struck a note of cautious optimism. "This is a delicate issue, and of course, we need to be very careful here, but in my opinion, a solution can be found," he said.

Why does Russia care so much about Iran?

Iran is one of Russia’s most important allies in the region. The two countries recently signed a strategic partnership agreement, and their military ties have grown significantly in recent years.

Although Putin has not sent military support to Iran following the Israeli air strikes, the Kremlin has taken a firm position in backing Tehran diplomatically.