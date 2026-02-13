Puerto Rico on Friday (Feb 13) cleared the way for a law that puts the rights of a foetus over those of a pregnant woman. The Caribbean nation's governor has signed into law a contentious bill that recognises a foetus as a 'human being,' a move which legal experts warn could have devastating consequences for the US territory. The amendment was approved without any public hearings, which has sparked significant opposition from critics who warn it could impact how pregnant women and doctors are treated in the country.

An unborn child is a human being

The amendment modifies the section of Puerto Rico's penal code that defines murder. According to Governor Jenniffer González, who approved the measure known as Senate Bill 923, it aims to "maintain consistency between civil and criminal provisions by recognising the unborn child as a human being."

Inspired by a double murder

The law, as per reports, builds on earlier legislation passed after the 2021 killing of Keishla Rodríguez, who was pregnant when she was murdered. Her partner, former boxer Félix Verdejo, was later convicted and sentenced to two life terms. Officials say the new amendment complements existing provisions that classify the killing of a pregnant woman resulting in the death of a fetus as first-degree murder.

Critics sound an alarm

However, critics warn the change could have far wider consequences for healthcare and reproductive rights across the island.

Dr Carlos Díaz Vélez, president of Puerto Rico’s College of Medical Surgeons, said the law could push doctors toward "defensive health care," where medical decisions are influenced by fear of legal consequences rather than patient needs.

"This will bring complex clinical decisions into the realm of criminal law," he said, warning that physicians could face suspicion or legal risk when treating complicated pregnancies.

Díaz added that Puerto Rico’s healthcare system, already strained by staff shortages and limited resources, is not prepared for the legal and procedural changes the law may require. He also raised concerns that third-party intervention in doctor-patient decisions could undermine medical privacy. "This will bring disastrous consequences," he said.

Rosa Seguí Cordero, a lawyer and abortion rights advocate, argued the measure could eventually open the door to criminalising abortion, which remains legal in Puerto Rico. Slamming the law, she noted, “A zygote was given legal personality.”