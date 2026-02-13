Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, the Bangladeshi leader who compared working women to prostitutes, has won the Dhaka-15 constituency in the South Asian nation's 13th parliamentary elections. The Jamaat chief, as per the result announced by Bangladesh's Election Commission, defeated his rival by a margin of 21,614 votes.

Shafiqur Rahman wins Dhaka-15

Rahman, running with "scales" (daripalla), garnered 85,131 votes, whereas his nearest rival, BNP candidate Safiqul Islam Khan, obtained 63,517 votes.

Shafiqur Rahman controversy: When Jamaat-e-Islami chief compared working women to prostitutes

Earlier, in a post on X, the Jamaat chief had said that women cannot be the head of his party. He claimed that when women are pushed out of the home in the name of modernity, it is merely another form of prostitution. Following a massive uproar, he deleted the misogynistic post.