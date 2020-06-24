Pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen from July 4 as England eases social distancing

Easing coronavirus lockdown, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England from July 4.

In other signs of a gradual return to normal life, hairdressers will open again along with tourist attractions like theme parks, but nightclubs, indoor gyms and swimming pools will stay closed, according to Reuters.

The British prime minister has been under pressure from businesses and from members of his governing Conservative Party to ease the lockdown, but until now he had resisted for fear of prompting a second wave.

On Tuesday, he said with infection rates falling and little current threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, he could reopen swathes of the economy.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine trial on humans starts in UK

By relaxing the rule on social distancing from two metres to one metre-plus, with the 'plus' meaning measures like wearing masks and using protective screens, Johnson said many businesses could reopen from July 4.

"Today we can say that our long, national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," he told parliament.

"All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact."

Encouraging people to return to pubs, the British PM asked people to act responsibly and that those enjoying the British tradition of a pint should give their names on arrival.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: US and UK governments are losing public trust

The changes will allow two households to meet in any setting and all schools will reopen in September, he said, adding that laws specifying social contact would be replaced with the new guidance.

Business cautiously welcomed the measures. Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "We are still a long way from business as usual. Broader efforts to boost business and consumer confidence will still be needed."

Britain has one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19, but the number of cases has been steadily falling. Health officials on Monday reported just 15 new deaths, the lowest rise since mid-March.

The daily tally of deaths peaked in April, when the toll exceeded 1,000 on nine days.

Johnson said lockdown measures might need to be reintroduced if there were a second spike.

(With inputs from Reuters)