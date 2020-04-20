Protestors converge at Washington state capitol to rally against coronavirus curbs

At least 2,500 people gathered and protested at the Washington state capitol on Sunday in a show of strength against Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.

While the curb was placed to limit the spread of coronavirus, the protestors flouted the rules and did not wear face coverings or masks.

With the estimates at 2,500, this was one of the largest protests in US states against lockdowns over the past week.

Washington state police did not issue any citations, said spokesman Chris Loftis.

US President Donald Trump had, on Friday, tweeted support for similar protests in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia to "liberate" them from social distancing rules.

Earlier on Sunday, Inslee said state Republican lawmakers were supporting rebellion against his social-distancing rules that have largely shut down the economy.

"Comments in the news by some Republican legislators calling for 'open rebellion,' claiming a 'deep state' plot and other radical statements are irresponsible and could needlessly lead to more people getting sick," Inslee, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"I support free speech. But crowd counts or speeches won’t determine our course. This isn’t about politics. It can only be about doing what is best for the health of all Washingtonians.”

Washington state had the nation’s first confirmed coronavirus case in late January and the first deadly cluster at a nursing home outside Seattle.

