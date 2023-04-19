Prince Reza Pahlavi meets Israel PM Netanyahu: Son of toppled Iranian Shah attends Holocaust Remembrance Day

The exiled son of the Iranian Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution, Prince Reza Pahlavi, who was in Israel for a historic visit, had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 17). Pahlavi attended a ceremony that was conducted at the National Holocaust Memorial and Museum, Yad Vashem, as a part of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Before leaving for Israel on Sunday, Prince Pahlavi tweeted that he wanted, “to deliver a message of friendship from the Iranian people…and pay respects to the victims of the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah.”

Although there have been no reports regarding what was discussed during the brief meeting between Netanyahu and Pahlavi, a picture of the two showed them engaged in conversation, as reported by the Iran International.

The visit occurs at a time when Israeli officials and media analysts have expressed increasing concern over Iran's stepped-up efforts to create unrest in and around Israel.

Speaking on Sunday at a memorial service, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned, “Iran is waging a multi-front war of attrition against the State of Israel,” adding that it was “continuing its attempts to establish itself on the northern front and at the same time sending its proxies to Judea, Samaria and Gaza.”

However, Gallant said that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have “acted and will continue to act in all arenas, in overt and covert operations along the border, across the border, and even far from the border.”

On Sunday, the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies published a statement, warning of the prospect of a war with Iran, and urging Netanyahu to suspend his judicial overhaul plan considering the intensified threats by Tehran.

“Israel is seen from the outside as a torn society, gradually losing its ability to function,” the think tank said, echoing last week’s remarks by former National Security Advisor and former Maj.-Gen. Yaakov Amidror.

Speaking at the memorial service on Sunday, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel must always be ready to defend itself. He added that it is okay if other countries, like the US, mobilise to assist, but that "we cannot build our national security on the foundations of others."

His words reflect Israeli worries about the United States' reluctance to support Israel militarily in the wake of a confrontation with Iran, particularly in light of the Islamic Republic's recent détente with Saudi Arabia, as reported by Iran International.