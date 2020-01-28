Prince Andrew provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe: US prosecutor

Geoffrey Berman, the US prosecutor in charge of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case has accused Prince Andrew of providing ''zero cooperation'' in the probe on Monday.

He said that the British royal is yet to respond to the requests of the investigators and FBI for an interview.

''Till date, he has provided zero co-operation,'' said the investigator.

The prince had said that if required, he was ''willing to co-operate with law enforcement agencies with their investigation''.

Andrew, 59, had met Epstein in 1999 and said that he did not regret his friendship with the US financier who was arrested in Florida in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution.

The Duke of York had to step down from his royal duties after being heavily criticized for his friendship with Epstein.

He had claimed that he did not witness anything suspicious when he visited his home in 2010 after his conviction.

A 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein had said that she was forced to be intimate with Prince Andrew.

However, he had denied accusations and called them ''a false attempt to malign his reputation''.

The Buckingham Palace said that, ''the issue is being dealt by the prince's legal team''.

It refused to respond any further.

Andrew Epstein,66, was a convicted sex offender who killed himself in a jail cell in August during the trail in which sex traffickking and conspiracy charges were being investigated against him.