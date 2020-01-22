5 times members of the British royal family got into legal feuds with media

Prince Harry and Meghan's past fued with tabloids

This is not the first time that the British royal couple has had a spat with the media.

In November 2016, Prince Harry had said that "a line had been crossed" and that she had been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment by the media. The couple were dating back then.

Then, in October 2019, the couple filed a lawsuit against The Mail, a major UK based tabloid. The lawsuit was for misuse of private information, among other claims. The tabloid was accused of leaking letters of Meghan Markle to her father.

(Photograph:Reuters)