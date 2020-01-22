5 times members of the British royal family got into legal feuds with media

On their first day in new home in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a legal warning to media for clicking photos of the Duchess while she was on a stroll with Prince Archie. But this is not the first time that members of the royal family have got embroiled in legal battles with the paparazzi. Here's a look at the past feuds between them.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a legal warning over unlawful photographs that the paps took of the duchess out walking her dogs with son Prince Archie in Canada. The images were used by The Sun and the Daily Mail newspapers.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
This is not the first time that the British royal couple has had a spat with the media.
In November 2016, Prince Harry had said that "a line had been crossed" and that she had been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment by the media. The couple were dating back then.
Then, in October 2019, the couple filed a lawsuit against The Mail, a major UK based tabloid. The lawsuit was for misuse of private information, among other claims. The tabloid was accused of leaking letters of Meghan Markle to her father.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Prince Harry's elder brother and wife too faced problems with media. Prince William and Kate sued a French paper for publishing topless photos of the duchess while they were on a vacation.
The photographs were taken in the summer of 2012 and the royal couple were on a terrace by a swimming pool at a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, Prince's nephew.
They were compensated by 91,000 pounds by the French court.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Princess Diana was perhaps the first royal to be a victim of the paparazzi culture. In fact, she was pursued by the paparazzi in Paris which led to her death in a car crash in 1997.
Three photographers' cameras were confiscated who tried to click Diana's pictures post-crash.
Post her death, British paparazzi entered into an informal “gentleman’s agreement” regarding press coverage of Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. The media largely refrained from covering the brothers as they grew up.
(Photograph:AFP)