Jeffrey Epstein's first apparent suicide video deleted

US prosecutors on Thursday said that the surveillance video from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's first suspected suicide attempt was permanently deleted by mistake.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center officials "inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier" of the jail, and the recordings from outside Epstein's cell from July 22 and 23, 2019 "no longer exists," prosecutors said.

Epstein, who was charged with sexual assault and trafficking of underage girls, committed suicide in August last year. The autopsy report found that Epstein hanged himself.

The disgraced financier was found unconscious on July 25 with injuries on his neck on his prison cell after which he was put under suicide watch. Epstein was then shifted to another cell where he died on August 10.

Prosecutors also said that the corrections officers first responded at about 1:27 a.m. on July 23 when the accused sex offender was believed to have made his first suicide attempt.

The 66-year-old accused died five weeks after his arrest on federal charges he trafficked dozens of underage girls from at least 2002 to 2005. Epstein had pleaded not guilty on all sexual abuse charges.

After Epstein's suicide, Metropolitan Correctional Center, acting chief and warden were removed.

The prisons two jail officers were charged in November for presenting false records to cover up their alleged failure to keep an eye on Epstein when he attempted suicide.

Epstein, before his arrest, was a powerful financer and known for his high-profile contacts. He was often seen socialising with former US President Donald Trump, Britain Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton.

(with inputs from agencies)


