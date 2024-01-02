Primrose Hill stabbing case: Police names 16-year-old Harry Pitman as victim

The police have named a 16-year-old boy – Harry Pitman – who was stabbed to death in north London on New Year's Eve has been named as the victim by the police. The police officers were called to the site where the stabbing took place at around 23:40 GMT on Sunday (Dec 31) in Primrose Hill, Camden.



Metropolitan Police said that first aid was given to Pitman, however, he was declared dead shortly before midnight. The police arrested a 16-year-old boy at the scene on suspicion of murder and took him into custody.



The police force said that the area was filled with people watching fireworks when the stabbing took place and appealed to witnesses to reach out to them. The park is not London's official viewing area for New Year fireworks, however, people gather there to watch them.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Grogan, who is heading the investigation, said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry's family and friends at this difficult time. He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.”



"His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss. We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year,” he added, BBC reported.



"It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences. Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police,” Grogan said.

Hundreds present near site of attack

A local woman said that there were "hundreds if not thousands" of people present at the site at the time of the attack. She added that it was "absolutely tragic and shocking" that a teenager could be murdered on his doorstep, adding: "It's not just a young people's party - there would have been families with young children there, too.

"It would have been rammed. It's not just locals - people come from miles around," she added. Meanwhile, others stated that they police looked out for revellers before permitting them to leave the park by forming queues which took a long time.



Another local said that the incident was "tragic but inevitable" and added that he had made "hundreds" of complaints to police regarding the anti-social behaviour in the park.



He added that the park has become a "party hotspot" with alcohol and drugs since the pandemic.