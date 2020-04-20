Pressure mounts on China as coronavirus deepens world's misery

Not just India, countries around the world are turning up the heat on China using different approaches.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump flip-flopped his way through the crisis. First, he slammed China and then called coronavirus, China virus. And then forgot about it. Again yesterday, Trump blamed Beijing again and warned of consequences.

Both US and China want to shape the narrative of the outbreak

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, Trump declared that he was not happy with China and went after WHO again.

Trump questioned China's virus death numbers and blamed China for the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the US wanted to send an investigation team to Wuhan but China denied Trump's demand by playing the victim card. But, this was the first time perhaps that Beijing addressed the demand for repatriations and the demand to make China pay is growing. Lawsuits have been filed.

But shy Beijing chose to respond today?

Weeks ago, in a lawsuit in Florida, it demanded billions of dollars from China in damages. Now, the law firm behind it says that thousands have signed onto the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a Germany newspaper Bild went one step further by sending an itemized invoice worth 149 billion euros. The newspaper has been caught in a rather bitter war of words with China.

The Chinese embassy in Beijing wrote a letter to the newspaper and said that they were unhappy with the critical coverage.

Last week, Bild editor in chief published an open letter addressed to Xi Jinping. The letter said that the Chinese President "Rules by surveillance".

Meanwhile, criticism against China is growing and the reparations threat may seem like a long shot. But, it is certainly on Beijing's mind.