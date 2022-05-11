President Halimah Yacob to attend SICCI-FSIO gala dinner

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) will be holding a gala dinner on Thursday(May 12) along with leaders and representatives of the Federation of Singapore Indian Organisations (FSIO).

The logo of FSIO @ SICCI is set to be unveiled at the gala dinner. President Halimah Yacob will be the guest of honour at the event. Mr Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee will also be attending the dinner.

FSIO is an umbrella organisation of 26 Indian organisations under the auspices of SICCI which was formed in October 2021.

During the event, Singapore President Halimah Yacob will be delivering a speech including Dr T Chandroo who is the chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.