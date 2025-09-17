/President Donald Trump and Melania land in UK for unprecedented second state visit

US President Donald Trump landed in the United Kingdom for an unprecedented second state visit. Air Force One touched down at the London Stansted Airport, where Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted by the new UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, US Ambassador Warren Stephens, and The Viscount Hood, Lord in Waiting, representing the King. The president and first lady will fly by helicopter to the American ambassador’s residence of Winfield House in Regent’s Park in central London, where they will stay overnight before travelling to Windsor on Wednesday.

Trumps, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate will take part in a carriage procession through the estate to the castle. They will be joined by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, which will provide a Sovereign’s Escort, as well as members of the armed forces and three military bands.

Before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump called King Charles “my friend” and described him as “such an elegant gentleman... he represents the country so well”.

Tight security cover in place for Trump’s visit

The biggest protective security operation since the Coronation is now in place for Trump’s visit. Police boats line the Thames, with snipers and drones also in place.

The security is tighter than ever since the recent murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk in the United States, as well as the assassination attempt on Trump last year.

There will be no public-facing engagements during the president’s two-day visit.

On Wednesday, Trump is expected to be with the King in Windsor before heading to Chequers—Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s country residence—on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police on Tuesday said that they arrested two men for allegedly flying drones that breached air space restrictions in place for Trump’s visit.

Preparations have been under way in Windsor for US President Donald Trump's state visit. King Charles will host the president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle for the first of two days of events.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have travelled with the president, besides Secret Service personnel and White House aides.

