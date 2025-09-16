Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory phone call from US President Donald Trump on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Expressing gratitude in a post on X, PM Modi reaffirmed the strong ties between the two nations and pledged continued cooperation on key global issues. Both leaders agreed that they are dedicated to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. The Indian Prime Minister also said that he supports Trump's initiatives in the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump in a post on Truth Social said that he had a “wonderful” phone call with “friend” Narendra Modi. He also thanked him for his support on the Ukraine conflict.

However, the Indian PM did not name Russia and called it a ‘Ukraine conflict.’ It must be noted that Russian oil purchase remains a key contention between the US and India amid Trump's tariff war and the ongoing trade talks with Washington.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump in a Truth Social post said, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!” In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.” PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on Wednesday (Sep 17) - this being his 12th birthday while he is in power.

US President Trump's wish for PM Modi comes as India and the United States concluded the first round of negotiations for trade talks after the US president imposed 50 per cent tariffs. The Ministry of Commerce of India said in a statement that the discussions held between the representatives from New Delhi and Washington were “positive”, adding that intensified efforts were being taken to “achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.” Washington is yet to issue a statement on Tuesday's trade talks. The talks on Tuesday went on for seven hours, with Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, leading the US team of officials and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, leading the Indian side during the day-long talks.