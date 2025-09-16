/TikTok to have American owner soon? Trump confirms 'we have a deal' with China

United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Sep 16) that America and China had reached a deal over TikTok and an ‘American buyer’ will be announced soon. Washington had maintained that ownership of TikTok should be given to the US amid concerns of national security. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump was ready to ‘let TikTok go dark' while negotiating the deal. Speaking to reporters ahead of his UK visit, Trump said that he will reveal everything after speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Sep 19). "We have a deal on TikTok, I've reached a deal with China, I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up," Trump told reporters.

What we know about the TikTok framework agreement so far?

This comes a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a ‘framework’ agreement had been reached after a second day of talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid, regarding TikTok. He also said that the Wednesday (Sep 17) deadline for the TikTok shutdown has forced the Chinese to reach a potential deal, adding that the deadline could be extended by 90 days again to allow the deal to be finalised. If this is done, this would be the third straight pause for a total of 270 days. While Bessent did not reveal anything else about the meeting, he said that in the final deal “Chinese characteristics” of the app will be preserved as well as America's concerns about “national security” will be addressed. He also said that Trump was ready to ‘let TikTok go dark' while negotiating the deal. It is the second time this year that the two sides have said they were nearing a TikTok deal. The earlier announcement in March ultimately did not pan out.