TikTok: 10 things we know about US-China framework agreement

US-China TikTok deal: Donald Trump has said he would confirm certain aspects with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The agreement would require the ratification of Congress, which is dominated by Donald Trump's Republican Party.
The US and Chinese authorities have reached a framework agreement to hand over the TikTok application to US-controlled ownership. The ownership and the agreement will be confirmed after the US President Donald Trump and the Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone call on Friday. TikTok has over 170 million users in the US and is one of the most successful social platforms across the world.