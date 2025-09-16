LOGIN
Trump Calls the New York Times 'Worst & Most Degenerate Newspaper' in History

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 21:06 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump slams The New York Times, calling it the “worst & most degenerate newspaper” in history. The fiery statement adds to his ongoing feud with mainstream media.

