/Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson charged with murder; prosecutors says will seek death penalty

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of popular Conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an event in an Utah university, has been formally charged with aggravated murder, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said at a press conference on Tuesday. Robinson has also been charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

Robinson, 22, who has been held without bail, is scheduled to appear for a virtual court hearing, his first court appearance since his arrest, on Tuesday.

It is not clear yet if Robinson has an attorney to defend him.

Court documents mention that Robinson’s mother “explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left—becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”

“She stated that Robinson began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders. This resulted in several discussions with family members, but especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views,” reported CNN, citing court documents filed on Tuesday.

Gray also said that Robinson’s mother told the county sheriff’s office that her son had accused Charlie Kirk of spreading hate.

The documents filed by the Utah County attorney reveal that Robinson confessed to his roommate in a series of messages after the incident and told him that the rifle he allegedly used belonged to his grandfather. The suspect also considered trying to retrieve the rifle. “I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle,” Robinson said in the messages.

Robinson faces two witness tampering charges, as he directed his roommate to delete texts and stay silent, Gray said.

Gray called Kirk’s assassination “an American tragedy” and an “offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment” of Utah’s residents and visitors.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic: the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding, and a more perfect union,” he said, before announcing charges filed against the suspect.