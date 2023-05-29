Pregnant woman escapes Sudan defying all odds, gives birth to 'Miracle Baby'

A remarkable story unfolded as a heavily pregnant woman escaping Sudan successfully gave birth to a "miracle baby" in Cairo after enduring immense hardships, media reports said citing her husband. The couple, both Eritrean refugees in their mid-twenties, cannot be identified for security reasons. The husband had obtained refugee status in the UK and sought a refugee family reunion visa for his wife and three-year-old daughter, who were trapped in war-torn Khartoum, Sudan.

The woman had remained in Khartoum as it was deemed safer than Eritrea. However, when violence broke out in Sudan, her residence was hit by shelling, and with scarce resources and limited access to medical care, she decided to embark on a perilous journey to Egypt.

In a courageous four-day expedition, the pregnant woman and her daughter navigated various modes of transportation, including lorries, buses, and taxis, making their way from Khartoum to the Egyptian border via Medani.

Along the way, their vehicle experienced a wheel malfunction, resulting in an overturn. Fortunately, the woman and her daughter escaped unscathed and managed to arrange alternative transportation to continue their journey. The culmination of their arduous trek was a several-hour walk in the dead of night from Port Sudan to an Egyptian border crossing.

Recognizing her advanced pregnancy, fellow refugees lent a hand, helping carry her daughter during the final leg of their quest for safety. Against all odds, the baby, a healthy boy, was born in a peaceful hospital in Cairo on May 24. The birth went smoothly, and both mother and baby were discharged within hours, relishing the tranquil moment amidst their turbulent journey. Husband accuses UK of lengthy delays The husband now anxiously strives to expedite the process of bringing his family to the UK. He accuses the Home Office of jeopardizing their lives due to lengthy delays.

UK government urges refugees to utilize safe and legal routes instead of risking dangerous Channel crossings but the number of refugee resettlements has dropped by 75% since 2019, and family reunion visas are 40% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

When the couple initially applied for a family reunion visa, the Home Office's processing standard was set at 12 weeks. However, one year after submission, their UK lawyer inquired about the delay and received an email response indicating "considerable delays" in family reunion decision-making, without providing an updated timeframe.