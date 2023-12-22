Prague university shootout: Video shows people hiding on building ledge to escape gunman
Authorities stated that the gunman, who was identified as a 24-year-old student studying at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague, killed himself after the shootout
After the worst-ever mass shootout in Prague was over, social media platforms were flooded with dramatic videos which showed people leaping from the ledge of a building to escape the shooter during the attack on Thursday (Dec 21).
The shootout happened at Charles University and the local authorities are not considering it as a terrorist incident. The violence in the historic centre of the city led to evacuations followed by the heavily armed police's massive response as people were warned to stay indoors.
In the worst shooting that the Czech Republic has seen in decades, 13 people were killed and 25 others were injured.
BREAKING: Footage show students hiding on a ledge during mass shooting in University in Prague pic.twitter.com/BvOSqt5pwB— Mīkāʾīl (@Grey0973) December 22, 2023
Chilling video emerges
In the video, some people were seen cowering on the university's ledge as the gunman started firing bullets at those who were present inside the building.
The people, to escape the gunman, jumped from the ledges of the building onto the floor below and safely went downstairs from where they were rescued by the police.
BREAKING: Czech police say possible attack foiled in country overnight just hours after 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father, then killed 14 people at Charles University in downtown Prague https://t.co/VLTw3qV7XY— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) December 22, 2023
Authorities said that the 24-year-old gunman, who was a student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University, killed himself after the shootout in Prague. His body was discovered in the philosophy building of the university.
Earlier, the police informed that the father of the gunman was also found dead. A national day of mourning was declared by the government on December 23, as flags on official buildings were flown at half-mast and people appealed to observe a minute's silence in remembrance of those killed at noon.
Speaking to the reporters, Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said that the gunman "left for Prague saying he wanted to kill himself". He further suggested that he had also killed his father.
Vondrasek further shared the possibility of the gunman getting inspired by a "similar case that happened in Russia".
Vondrasek said that a young man and his two-month-old daughter are likely to have been killed by the same gunman on the eastern outskirts of Prague on December 15.
Czech President Petr Pavel said that he was "shocked" by the violence and expressed "deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims".
(With inputs from agencies)