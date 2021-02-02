Powerful snowstorm disrupts COVID-19 vaccination drive in New York

The US east coast was hit by a powerful winter snowstorm as New York City and other urban centres in America woke up to a heavy blanket of snowstorm on Monday.

A powerful winter storm pummelled Pennsylvania through New England causing disruption as the inclement weather impacted COVID-19 vaccination sites in the region.

The heavy snowfall and strong winds battered New York as COVID-19 vaccination sites were forced to shut and vaccination was suspended at New York public hospitals.

Amid the raging the snowstorm, non-essential travel was restricted in New York City on Monday with public transport suspended in New Jersey.

"On the vaccinations, those that were scheduled for today or tomorrow in state-run facilities, they're going to be postponed. I know how hard it is to get an appointment. I know people will say "I had an appointment finally, is it really going to get rescheduled?" it's really going to get rescheduled in any state-run facility. So if you had an appointment, it will be rescheduled at a state-run facility," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Several COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing locations were forced to shutter on Monday due to the blazing snow as all six vaccine mega sites in New Jersey was closed on Monday.

The United States is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 26 million cases and 443,100 fatalities so far.

The powerful storm is forecast to bring one to two feet of snow across the region through Tuesday with snowfall rates likely to reach 2 to 4 inches per hour during the storm's peak as winter storm warnings and weather advisories were put in place across the north-east United States

The New Jersey governor had declared a state of emergency on Sunday, suspending public transport service for the entire day on Monday.