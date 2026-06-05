/'Potential for hostilities': US issues fresh security alert for citizens across 14 Middle East countries

The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory for 14 countries across the Middle East, citing heightened regional tensions and a security situation that remains volatile and subject to rapid change.

In an advisory issued by the US Department of State, embassies in the region urged American citizens to remain vigilant as ongoing instability continues to affect travel conditions. The department said the security environment remains uncertain because of elevated tensions across the Middle East.

“Due to high tensions in the region, the securityenvironmentremainscomplexand can change quickly. We remind U.S. citizens in the Middle East of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the American embassy in Iraq said in a statement, adding, “Potential for Hostilities: US citizens should know the location of the nearest shelter in the event of hostilities.”

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US maintains Level 3 and Level 4 travel advisories

The State Department has retained its Level 3 advisory, which urges travellers to "reconsider travel", for Bahrain, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Level 3 advisory does not prohibit travel but recommends that individuals carefully assess the risks before visiting these destinations.

The department issued its highest warning level, Level 4 or "do not travel", for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Yemen because of ongoing security concerns and conflict-related risks.

Advisory issued amid regional security concerns

The latest warning comes as tensions between the United States and Iran continue despite a ceasefire being in place. Recent exchanges of military strikes have raised concerns about regional stability and the safety of foreign nationals in the area.

The advisory also follows a drone attack at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday that left one Indian national dead and injured 68 others.

Despite the recent incidents, US President Donald Trump downplayed the latest strikes and expressed optimism that a broader agreement could be reached over the weekend.