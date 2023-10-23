ugc_banner

Possible hate crime in Minneapolis as car drives through pro-Palestine rally

Minneapolis, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Videos show the driver of the car completely ignore a barrier of vehicles set up to block off a part of the road for protests. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The incident, as per the Minneapolis Police Department incident report, happened near the junction of Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue

A rally held in solidarity with Palestinians became the target of a possible hate crime in the United States' Minneapolis on Sunday (October 22nd).

Witness reports allege that someone drove a car through the crowd. No injuries have been reported as of now. 

Gunshot heard

trending now

As people gathered to rally in support of Palestinians, someone allegedly drove a vehicle through the crowds.

The incident, as per the Minneapolis Police Department incident report as cited by CBS News, happened near the junction of Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue.

At approximately 3:23 pm, the police received several reports of disturbances surrounding a demonstration.

Police report that various witnesses claimed that a vehicle had driven through the gathering, trying to plough them down. One person also reported hearing the sound of a gunshot. 

However, at the time of this report, there were no reported victims, and no one had come forward with injuries related to the demonstration. 

Who was behind this act?

Videos and photos shared on social media platform X show a white car zooming through the crowds and narrowly missing protestors.

Have a look here:

×

Videos show the driver of the car completely ignore a barrier of vehicles set up to block off a part of the road for protests.

People tried to push the car back into the traffic, and at one point, opening the door to try and, pull the driver out, reports Mirror.

However, the driver escapes, with some shouting protestors chasing the car.

Arrest and suspicions 

The Minneapolis Police Department is currently conducting follow-up investigations into the incident. As it does so, they clarified that no arrests have been made thus far. 

The Minnesota Anti-War Committee, a key organizer of the rally, as per the report, has disclosed plans for a similar protest outside Representative Betty McCullom's office in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has stoked tensions in the United States. The past few days have seen incidents of hate crime increasing. In one fatal incident, a six-year-old Muslim child was stabbed to death by his landlord, allegedly for his religion.

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

author

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do in fact hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism.She enjoys writing on science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

RELATED

Get it over with: Most Americans are fed up of drama over US House of Representatives speaker, says survey

Watch | Pumpkin paddling: Belgian town hosts its annual pumpkin race

Top Chinese pharmaceutical companies use parts of endangered animals as ingredients: Report

Topics