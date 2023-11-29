Pope Francis says he is 'still not well' after calling off visit to COP28 climate meeting in Dubai

Pope Francis, on Wednesday (Nov 29) in his first appearance after calling off a visit to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit, asked an aide to read the main text in his place stating that he was "still not well".

"Dear brothers and sisters good morning and welcome. We will continue with the catechesis, but since I am still not well with this flu and (my) voice is not nice, Monsignor (Filippo) Ciampanelli will read," Francis said at his weekly audience, held indoors in the Vatican's Paul IV hall.

The 86-year-old pontiff, who is also coping with a knee ailment, arrived at his Wednesday audience walking, aided by a cane.

The Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 28) that Francis was advised by his doctors to not make the trip to Dubai.

The statement said that the pope was dealing with the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

"Although the Holy Father's general clinical picture has improved with regard to his flu-like condition and inflammation of the respiratory tract, doctors have asked the Pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

"Pope Francis accepted the doctors' request with great regret and the trip is therefore cancelled," Bruni said.

However, the Vatican said that Francis still wished to contribute to the discussions and would look into the ways this could be done remotely.

The 86-year-old pontiff was scheduled to begin his three-day visit to Dubai on Friday after the Vatican earlier in a statement said that despite the health issues, the pope was going ahead with the trip.

Pope Francis calls for continuation of Gaza truce

Francis called for the continuation of the truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and for all the hostages held captive by the Palestinian militant group during the Oct 7 onslaught to be released.

He also expressed concern over the grave situation being faced by the people in war-torn region saying that there was a shortage of water, bread and the people were suffering.

''Please continue to pray for the grave situation in Israel and Palestine. Peace, please, peace. I wish for the ongoing truce in Gaza to continue, for all hostages to be released, and for access to necessary humanitarian aid to be allowed. I heard from the parish there (in Gaza). There is a shortage of water, a shortage of bread. People are suffering," he said.

"It is the ordinary people who suffer. It is not those who make war who suffer. We ask now for peace. And let us not forget, speaking of peace, the dear Ukrainian people, who still suffer so much in war. Brothers and sisters, war is always a defeat, everyone loses. Not everyone, there is one group that gains a lot, the arms manufacturers. They gain a lot, thanks to the death of others," he further added.