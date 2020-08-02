Pompeo slams China for violating 'sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states'

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday extended his support to Ecuador which accused China of violating the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states.

"It is time for China to stop its unsustainable fishing practices, rule-breaking, and willful environmental degradation of the oceans. We stand with Ecuador and call on Beijing to stop engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing," Pompeo tweeted.

According to a press statement released by the US Department of State, "The People`s Republic of China subsidises the world`s largest commercial fishing fleet, which routinely violates the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states, fishes without permission, and overfishes licensing agreements."

It is time for China to stop its unsustainable fishing practices, rule-breaking, and willful environmental degradation of the oceans. We stand with Ecuador and call on Beijing to stop engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 2, 2020 ×

"The Ecuadorian government has done just that in raising the alarm about the hundreds of PRC-flagged vessels fishing near Ecuador`s important Galapagos marine reserve and harvesting endangered sharks for their fins, along with many other protected species."

"We firmly support Ecuador`s efforts to ensure PRC-flagged vessels do not engage in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and stand with States whose economies and natural resources are threatened by PRC-flagged vessels` disregard for the rule of law and responsible fishing practices," Pompeo added.

Urging the international community to stand together against China, the US Secretary of State said, "Given this unfortunate record of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, rule-breaking, and willful environmental degradation, it is more important than ever that the international community stands together for the rule of law and insists on better environmental stewardship from Beijing."

