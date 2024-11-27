New South Wales, Australia

A police officer was tried for tasering a 95-year-old woman, who had symptoms of dementia, at an Australian care home and the jury found him guilty of her manslaughter.

The 34-year-old police officer Kristian White used the weapon on Clare Nowland after he found the great-grandmother walking with a small kitchen knife on May 17, 2023.

After a week, the woman's death led to a public outcry, however, senior constable White said at the trial that the weapon was used by him because of his reason and his response to the threat was proportionate.

However, the prosecutors alleged that Nowland, who was dependent on a walker to move around and weighed less than 48kg (105lb), did not pose any danger and that duty of care for the old lady was neglected by the "impatient" officer.

The family members of Nowland were present at the New South Wales Supreme Court to hear the delivery of the verdict by the jury on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Their lawyer issued a statement in which they thanked the judge, jury and the prosecutors and asked for privacy.

"The family will take some time to come to terms with the jury’s confirmation that Clare’s death at the hands of a serving NSW police officer was a criminal and unjustified act," the statement read.

In the trial, evidence was submitted to prove that Nowland was not formally diagnosed with dementia and had started showing signs of cognitive decline for some months.

It was also said that she sometimes showed aggressive behaviour towards healthcare workers.

The police officer will remain on the bill till he is sentenced.

Here's what happened on the fateful day

On May 17, 2023, White received a call from Yallambee Nursing Home in Cooma after someone found Nowland walking with a sharp knife.

The woman was not putting down the knife even after being asked to do so for several hours and was risking the lives of staff and other patients.

It was said that Nowland weighed less than 50 kilograms when she was tasered and was described as "frail" by the police.

A closed-circuit video was submitted to the jury in which the entire incident was recorded.

In the video, White was heard asking the woman again and again to place the knife on the table.

“You see this?” White asked her. “This is a Taser. Drop it now,” said the officer. After some more appeals, he said to her “you’re gonna get tased.”

In the next moment, White was heard saying, “Nah, bugger it” as he deployed the Taser.

(With inputs from agencies)