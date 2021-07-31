Police bust Netherlands’ biggest meth lab that can produce 100kg drugs

Dutch police on Friday seized "the largest and most professional" crystal meth production factory ever discovered in the country.

According to authorities, the facility could create more than 100 kilos of synthetic pharmaceuticals each day, with a market worth of around $1.18 million.

The lab will be dismantled until the end of next week.

The lab was one of the "largest and most professional" locations ever uncovered in the Netherlands, according to the authorities.

The facility was capable of generating more than 100 kilos (220 pounds) of synthetic medicines worth around €1 million ($1.18 million) in commercial quantities.

According to local media accounts, police discovered the lab in the early hours of Friday morning in the southeastern town of Nederweert.

The address was discovered using "encrypted chat communications," according to Dutch officials.

