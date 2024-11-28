Toronto, Canada

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student was arrested by the police in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after he was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting women in multiple incidents.

The student, who was arrested, was identified as 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh living in Brampton, as per media reports.

As stated by the Peel Regional Police (PRP), the alleged victims were lured by Singh into his vehicles as he posed as someone operating a rideshare.

According to PRP's press release shared on Wednesday (Nov. 27), the victim was of Indian origin and spoke in Punjabi.

As per the police, three women were victims of the accused. On November 8, the first incident occurred at around 7 am when he approached a woman who was standing at a bus stop in Brampton.

Singh, who was driving a black sedan, “purported to be a rideshare operator”, the release read. He took the woman to a location in the town of Vaughan where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.

In a similar pattern, the man lured another woman from the bus stop after 45 minutes and took her to the same area where he committed the crime.

The third instance took place on November 16 at approximately 6.45 am local time when he again approached a woman who was present at the bus stop, lured her into a different vehicle, and sexually assaulted her.

Police slap accused with multiple charges

According to PRP investigators, the same suspect is believed to be behind all three incidents.

“The suspect spoke Punjabi to the victims in all three incidents,” the statement read.

The police have slapped multiple charges on Singh, including three counts of kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault by strangulation, robbery, and two counts of uttering threats.

As per media reports, Singh came as an international student to Canada in 2022.

In the press release, the police appealed to people to not accept any unsolicited offers of transportation from unknown people.

“Thank you to the team of dedicated investigators who worked around the clock to make this arrest. We’ll keep doing everything we can to stop gender-based and sexual violence and hold those responsible accountable,” said PRP Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

(With inputs from agencies)