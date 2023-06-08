PM Sunak to meet Prez Biden; agenda includes closer US-UK economic ties, Ukraine war, and more

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently on a two-day trip to the United States. As per reports, Ukraine remains at the top of his agenda in Washington. He reportedly aims to emphasise that the United Kingdom remains a crucial ally to the United States in the face of authoritarian states in a post-Brexit world.

Sunak's visit includes a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. During the meeting on Thursday (June 8th), discussions are expected to revolve around the ongoing war in Ukraine. The urgency surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war The recent breach of a major dam in southern Ukraine has intensified the urgency of the matter. While Russia has not been officially accused of causing the dam explosion by the US or the UK, British intelligence services are assessing the evidence.

Denouncing the breach, Sunak recently said: "If it does prove to be intentional, it will represent a new low ... an appalling barbarism on Russia’s part."

Taking to broadcaster ETV in Washington, he said: "Russia throughout this war has used as a deliberate active strategy to target civilian infrastructure."

Both the US and the UK play significant roles in supporting Ukraine, including military aid and efforts to provide F-16 fighter jets.

As per the news agency AP, discussions may also involve talks about enhancing air defence measures to counter Russian attacks as Ukraine launches a counteroffensive to reclaim occupied territories. Sunak and Biden Sunak's visit to the US capital marks his first official trip since becoming Prime Minister. It is, however, his fourth meeting with President Biden within a few months, which, as per AP, showcases a sustained level of contact between the UK Prime Minister and a US President.

The two leaders previously met at the recent Group of Seven summit in Japan, in Northern Ireland and at a three-way defence meeting with Australia in San Diego. What's on the agenda? During his visit, Sunak aims to strengthen economic ties between the UK and the US, highlighting the importance of economic cooperation for security.

Ahead of the talks, the British PM said: "Just as interoperability between our militaries has given us a battlefield advantage over our adversaries, greater economic interoperability will give us a crucial edge in the decades ahead."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a British government official with access to Sunak's agenda told AP that supply chain security from hostile actors, semiconductor production, and artificial intelligence are among the topics he intends to discuss.

However, a UK-US free trade agreement will not be pursued at this time.

Furthermore, Sunak may advocate for UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to become the next head of NATO. The current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will step down in September.

Sunak is expected to emphasise the significance of defence spending and lobby for someone who "carries on Stoltenberg’s good work of modernisation but also understands the importance of defence spending at this critical time."

His agenda also includes meetings with US business executives and congressional leaders, as well as attending a Washington Nationals baseball game to celebrate US-UK ties.

(With inputs from agencies)

