PM Modi at Nordic Summit: Global cooperation, clean energy & infrastructure dominate

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with prime ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland on Wednesday.

"The India-Nordic Summit will go a long way in boosting India's ties with the region. Together, there is much that our nations can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development," PM Modi said.

"The India-Nordic Summit will go a long way in boosting India's ties with the region. Together, there is much that our nations can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development."

India's prime minister spoke to Danish PM Mette Frederiksen on bilateral cooperation including issues related to regional and global interests.

Today's meeting with Finland @MarinSanna was very fruitful. There is immense potential in expanding the India-Finland digital partnership, trade partnership and investment linkages. We also discussed ways to deepen cultural ties between our nations.

India's prime minister also met Norwegian PM Jonasgahr Store.

"Had a productive meeting with PM Jonasgahr Store of Norway. Our talks included furthering cooperation in sectors such as the blue economy, clean energy, space, healthcare and more. Norway is a key pillar of India's recently announced Arctic Policy," PM Modi tweeted.

My Denmark visit has been excellently productive. The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community. I thank PM Frederiksen, the Government and people of Denmark.

The ministry of external affairs said India and Norway have been engaging with each other in the UN on global issues of mutual interest as both sides discussed deepening engagement in blue economy, renewable energy, green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, green shipping, fisheries, water management and rainwater harvesting including space cooperation.

