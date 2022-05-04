PM Modi's intricate gifts to Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark & Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson

PM Narendra Modi gifted Pashmina stole in a Papier Mache box from J&K to Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson as he attended the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark.

The Indian prime minister who is on a three-day visit to Europe also gifted a Dokra boat from Chhattisgarh to Denmark Crown Prince Fredrik. During his visit, PM Modi also met Denmark's Queen Margrethe II.

The Indian prime minister said: "The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community."

PM gifts a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark. Dokra is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used.

The Dokra boat is non–ferrous metal casting made out of wax casting technique which is made mainly by central and eastern Indian artisans.

The Kashmiri Pashmina is a rare treasure hand-painted in a floral design which beautifully showcases the Kashmir Valley. The piece given to PM Magdalena Andersson has intricate patterns and is made with a fine brush with water colours being used.

PM gifts a Pashmina stole in a Papier Mache box from J&K to PM of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson. Kashmiri Pashmina Stoles have been treasured for their rare material, exquisite craftsmanship & reminiscent designs since time immemorial.

India's prime minister also attended the India-Nordic summit in Denmark which was attended by prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

PM Modi had arrived in Denmark after visiting Germany. In Copenhagen, the Indian prime minister had held talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

India's prime minister had also held bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

