Pilot was warned moments before mid-air helicopter crash in Australia's Gold Coast

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed mid-air in Australia this week was warned by a survivor, a new video appears to show.

The findings from the footage, reported by Australia's 7 News, point to the moments before the rotor blade of another helicopter smashed through the windscreen.

The footage shows a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft tapping the pilot's shoulder. The pilot, Michael James, is seen turning his head in response and the passenger then takes a grip over his seat.

The helicopter had a collision with another one just seconds later, killing four people on-board, including a British couple.

All the passengers and the pilot seen in the video clip reportedly survived the crash.

Ron and Diane Hughes, both 65 and 57, were among the four people killed in the incident, Australia's 7 News reported.

Pilot Ashley Jenkinson was also killed in the crash along with a 36-year-old Australian woman.

Five of the six people on board the helicopter that pilot Ashley Jenkinson was operating, suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred in front of hundreds of beach-goers who had been enjoying a public holiday.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Angus Mitchell said it was "remarkable" that there were not more fatalities.

Both helicopters were operating tourist flights for Sea World, a popular theme park in Australia's Gold Coast.

