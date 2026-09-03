/Photo with Trump to cost $88,000 at Republican party's midterm convention: Report

The upcoming midterms convention of the Republican party in Dallas, Texas, will provide an opportunity for donors to click pictures with US President Donald Trump for $88,600. Not only that, but the Republican National Committee’s event on September 9 and 10, will also have the chance to join the president at a roundtable event by paying a whopping amount of $250,000, according to a report. The move is aimed at raising funds for the party.

And if this is heavy on your pocket, there is also an opportunity to click pictures with Vice President JD Vance for less the half than the president at $35,000. While his roundtable will cost $75,000 per person, reported Wall Street Journal.

Generally, parties hold national conventions in the summer prior to a presidential election, not for the midterms. This is done to formally crown their nominee for the White House.

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There are also reports of members of the House of Representatives being charged a higher price ( $25,000) to be there. Some top-tier tickets are priced at $100,000. There's also been criticism of the convention for involving corporate sponsors.

Defending the high cost of attendance, Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne, finance chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee, while speaking to TMZ DC argued that it is a way of ensuring everyone plays their part and contributes.

The GOP needs to “make sure that we’re supporting other candidates who are in very tough, competitive races around the country,” said Duyne.

The timing of the event is also being questioned as kicks off on the same day as the NFL season opener and concludes just one day before the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.