The Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines erupted on Monday, spewing a column of ash and gas 4,000 metres (2.5 miles) into the sky. The eruption led to calls for local school cancellations; also the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) advised all surrounding local governments to evacuate residents within a four-kilometre permanent danger zone.

Kanlaon Volcano is located on Negros Island in the Philippines. It is an active stratovolcano and the highest peak in the Visayas region, standing at 2,465 meters above sea level. It's considered one of the most active volcanoes in the country, with over 40 recorded eruptions since 1819.

"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 am today," PHIVOLCS said in a statement.

It said that the volcano "is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that is drifting southwest".

"We were prepared for the eruption. The families within the 4 to 6 kilometres were already evacuated during the previous eruption last December," John De Asis, a rescue official in Negros Occidental province's La Castellana municipality, told AFP.

"Right now we are just monitoring which villages will be affected by the ashfall," De Asis said, further adding that they were recommending "the cancellation of classes and work in the municipality".

PHIVOLCS shared a stunning timelapse video of the volcano. It also released thermal camera footage which showed pyroclastic density currents, which are fast-moving flows of hot gas and volcanic material. The volcanic materials were moving down the southern slopes of the volcano.

Watch it here:

An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 AM today, 8 April 2025. The eruption is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that is drifting southwest. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs…

WATCH: Time-lapse footage of Kanlaon Volcano's eruption on Tuesday morning, April 8, 2025.



The eruption produced a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that is drifting southwest, according to Phivolcs.



Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 3.



Courtesy: PDRRM… pic.twitter.com/2nTdLD90Gv — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 7, 2025

Alert Level 3

PHIVOLCS has also maintained an Alert Level 3 over the volcano, warning of potential further explosive activity.

The volcano has been quite restless lately, with several notable eruptions in 2024 and 2025. On June 3, 2024, an explosive eruption spewed ash over nearby towns, prompting evacuations and raising the alert level to 2.

Then on December 9, 2024, another explosive eruption produced a large plume and pyroclastic flow, with ashfall reported in surrounding areas, leading to a level 3 alert.

(With inputs from agencies)