/Philippines eyes deeper defence ties with India, says Ambassador Josel F. Ignacio

The Philippines is ramping up defence ties with India, praising the BrahMos missile system for strengthening its military posture. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F. Ignacio described the BrahMos acquisition as a game-changer for the country’s armed forces. “The BrahMos... is a very important contribution to the Philippines’ effort to achieve credible deterrence,” he said.

“Its extended range affords the Philippines the ability to deter and even deny... It enhances our defence in a very significant way. This is the first [of its kind] for our arsenal.”

The Philippines was the first export customer for the supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia.

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Ambassador Ignacio signalled that further defence acquisitions and deeper cooperation remain on the table, with India now viewed as a major partner in defence equipment, training and indigenous industry development.

“India has become one of our top-of-mind partners... by virtue of the strength of India’s indigenous defence industry,” he added.

“We are looking at opportunities for India to also help the Philippines as we try to develop our own indigenous defence industry.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected in Manila for ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings this week. Ambassador Ignacio welcomed the visit as proof of India’s enduring commitment.

“India since 1992 has always been an ardent supporter of ASEAN... The visit of EAM to Manila... reinforces this commitment of India to ASEAN centrality,” he said. “It is a consistent show of Indian support for ASEAN which we appreciate very much.”

Under the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairmanship theme “Navigating Our Future Together”, talks will centre on energy security, food security, supply chain resilience and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The push for stronger partnerships comes against the backdrop of renewed tensions in South China Sea. On 21 July, Philippine forces reported a violent confrontation near Second Thomas Shoal in which a Filipino navy personnel was injured.

Ambassador Ignacio stressed the legal position: “Second Thomas Shoal is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. It is a low-tide elevation... The Chinese side has no law enforcement authority over that area... There is no legal basis for that under UNCLOS and under the arbitral award.”

Development comes days after the 10th anniversary of the landmark 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award. India welcomed the milestone, describing it as an “important milestone” for peaceful, law-based dispute settlement.

Ignacio expressed gratitude for New Delhi’s support and highlighted the ruling’s wider importance: “The arbitral award is important... The clarification of provisions of UNCLOS has broader implications beyond the case... It is an important contribution to international law, especially to maritime law.”