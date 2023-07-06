Philadelphia files lawsuit against 'ghost gun' manufacturers

Philadelphia city officials have announced the filing of a lawsuit against two manufacturers of ghost guns, namely JSD Supply and Polymer 80, as per a local TV channel.

This comes after a man fatally shot dead five people in Philadelphia on Monday night.

A ghost gun refers to a firearm that is typically assembled by an individual using parts that can be purchased without a background check or registration. The term "ghost gun" arises from the fact that these firearms lack serial numbers or any traceable markings, making them difficult to track or identify.

The lawsuit, consisting of 60 pages, says that these companies ship gun parts to addresses in Philadelphia without conducting mandatory background checks or verifying the identity and age of purchasers. Mayor's statement Mayor Jim Kenny stated during a news conference that the manufacturers attempted to evade liability by claiming they sell parts, not complete guns.

"But the gun kits they sell can be assembled in minutes by virtually anyone," said Mayor Kenny said Wednesday. The city aims to hold the manufacturers accountable for the consequences arising from the use of these weapons. Rising use of ghost guns in crimes The city of Philadelphia has experienced a significant increase in the usage of ghost guns in criminal activities over the past four years. In 2019, 95 ghost guns were involved in crimes, which rose to 250 in 2020, doubled to 571 in 2021, and surged further to 575 in 2022, media reports said.

So far in 2023, there have been 292 instances of ghost guns being used in crimes, including the recent mass shooting in Kingsessing where an AR-15 and a 9mm ghost gun were used.

The identity of the manufacturers of these firearms remains unknown.

Philadelphia city officials seek both monetary damages and injunctive relief from the manufacturers. They assert that the lawsuit is intended to secure freedom for the citizens of Philadelphia, as individuals in neighborhoods like Kingsessing and across the city often fear for their safety due to the presence of unregulated firearms. Representatives from JSD Supply claimed they were unaware of the lawsuit, while Polymer 80 did not respond to inquiries from Action News.

It is worth noting that other cities have also taken legal action against these manufacturers. Polymer 80 recently settled a lawsuit with Los Angeles, agreeing to pay $5 million in damages. Philadelphia gunman posted disturbing posts on social media Authorities stated Wednesday that a Philadelphia gunman, identified as Kimbrady Carriker, has been charged with the murder of five individuals during the Fourth of July weekend. Prior to committing one of the several mass shootings that occurred over the holiday break in the United States, the suspect left disturbing posts on social media.

The incident resulted in the deaths of five people and the injury of two children. These acts of mass violence have become all too common in a country plagued by gun violence.

