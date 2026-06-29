/Pezeshkian claims Iran’s frozen assets worth $6 billion to be released

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday (Jun 29) said that Iran’s frozen assets worth $6 billion will be released through Qatar, Iranian media reported. This comes after the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran lifted oil and petrochemical sanctions on Tehran. Pezeshkian earlier described the move as a “great victory” for the Iranian people. The fund is part of $12 billion of assets frozen in Qatar.

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out,” Pezeshian was cited as saying by state-run IRNA news agency.

Meanwhile, the US and Iranian negotiators are working on the implementation of the truce deal. According to a Reuters report, citing a source, the two teams are set to meet in Doha in the coming days. It added that mediators have established communication channels to de-escalate tensions. Technical talks are set to continue despite the recent exchange of strikes.

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