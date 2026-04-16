/Democrats unveil six articles to impeach Pete Hegseth: What are the six articles?

Democrats have unveiled a seven-page impeachment resolution against the Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. The resolution, being led by Rep Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, has six articles and makes major allegations of “high crimes and misdemeanours” in reference to the attack on Iran and the strike on alleged drug smuggling boats. This comes amid mounting scrutiny of the US actions in Iran without any prior congressional approval, his erratic behaviour and "holy war" rhetoric. The US have also been accused of attacking a school in Minab, which left at least 175 individuals dead, along with Children.

What are the six articles of impeachment by the Democrats?

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The seven-page impeachment resolution says Hegseth has “demonstrated a willful disregard for the Constitution, abused the powers of his office, and acted in a manner grossly incompatible with the rule of law.” It also argues that Hegseth has engaged in a manner that raises serious concerns of violations of the Geneva Conventions. The resolution led by Yassamin Ansari of Arizona and John Larson of Connecticut, along with several other democratic sponsors, has the following articles-

Unauthorised war against Iran and reckless endangerment of U.S. service members

Violations of the law of armed conflict and targeting of civilians;

Negligence and reckless handling of sensitive military information;

Obstruction of congressional oversight;

Abuse of power and politicisation of the armed forces;

Conduct bringing disrepute upon the U.S. and its armed forces;

What is the possibility of success?

The impeachment is almost certainly not going to go through the House this year, as the Republicans hold a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has acknowledged that the articles are unlikely to go through without the Republican support. It would require at least two-thirds of the vote to impeach Hegseth from office. However, with the mid-term, there will be an opportunity for the Democrats to take control of the chamber and renew their efforts. Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson has dismissed the filing as “a political charade”.