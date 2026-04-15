/Chinese social media mocks United States blockade on Iran as “second toll booth”

Chinese Social Media accounts have aggressively mocked the United States' double blockade of Iran, calling it the second “toll booth” run by Washington. Some people likened it to what the Somali pirates used to do, while others asked for the Yemeni's to create a similar toll in the Red Sea. Since the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran on February 28, it has used its geographical leverage to close off the Strait of Hormuz. The US, following a lot of to and fro with Iran, imposed its own blockade, covering the blockade of Iran.

Since then, a meme fest has erupted on Social media. One user wrote on the X-like social media platform Weibo- “The Americans: Since you all have too much money and are willing to pay transit fees, then we don't mind you paying one more fee.” Another user wrote in Weibo, "It would be wonderful if Yemen built another toll booth." Another viral joke across regional media was circulating, which claimed that the US blockade of Iran is like blocking back on Social media, "you block me, I will block you too". Another user created a parody of the Chinese philosopher, military general and strategist Sun Tzu: “Art of war(Trump's edition): Break an enemy blockade by blockading their blockade.- Don Tzu” The Iranian embassy also created an AI-generated video of Trump playing piano, and the lyrics on the theme of Strait of Hormuz blockade.

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This blockade by the US has significantly hurt the Chinese, as previously, Iran was allowing Chinese vessels to cross without any hassle. Chinese Foreign Ministry officials have levelled the blockade as “dangerous and irresponsible”. The US imposed the toll on Monday after the inconclusive peace talks in Islamabad. President Donald Trump pledged to refuse passage to ships found to have paid Iran what he called “an illegal toll”.