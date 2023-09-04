Peru: Archaeologists find pre-Hispanic, pre-Incan worshipping site

When it comes to Peru, the pre-hispanic era is mainly dominated by popular conception of what was Inca culture. These pre-modern cultures and empires fought and lost with the attacking European powers. But the idea that these lands have rich history beyond what is popularly known remains hidden somewhat.

A team of archaeologists comprising those from Peru and Japan have found a pre-Hispanic, pre-Incan archaeological site dedicated to ancestor worship. The site, found in northern Peru has burial chambers, human remains and ceramic offerings.

"We have discovered an archaeological site of the Wari period with an antiquity of between 800 to 1000 years AD" in the Cajamarca region 900 kilometers (560 miles) north of Lima, Japanese archaeologist Shinya Watanabe told AFP on Saturday.

"Two burial chambers with pits for placing mummies and offerings to the ancestors were found at the site," the expert said.

There are two levels in each of the burial chambers. Both have five niches in the walls which contain offerings that include mollusk shells, ceramic fragments and a tripod dish that has three conical supports.

"It is a great find because the archaeologists were looking for evidence of the Wari culture," said Watanabe, who is a professor at Nanzan University in Japan.

A bundle containing a female character, a black ceremonial vessel from pre-Incan Wari culture, two musical wind intruments made of ceramic and two copper fastners have also been found.

The discovery has been made in Jequetepeque valley in San Miguel province in Cajamarca. A region borders Ecuador

"Many people of multiple origins lived here. It was a ceremonial center dedicated to the cult of the ancestors," Watanabe said.

Judith Padilla, the head of Cajamarca's culture office, said that the findings enable us to understand "the lifestyle and ritual practices" of ancient societies that lived in what is called Peru now.

The Wari Culture survived between 7th and 13th century in present-day Peru. But by 12th century, they were conquered by the rising Inca empire.

The discovery of the ancestor worship site was made by the Project of Archaeological Investigation (PIA) Terlen-La Bomba and it occupies about 24 hectares (60 acres).

Peru's Ministry of Culture indicated that main objective of the research has a focus on understanding socio-political system of the Cajamarca culture during what is known as Middle Horizon (900 to 1000 years AD) and its ties with the Wari culture.

